Mavy Legaspi admits being ready to face bashers amid ‘Eat Bulaga’ stint

Young actor Mavy Legaspi said that their parents Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi informed original ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon over the offer to him and Cassy to become part of Eat Bulaga’s new set of hosts.

Mavy and Cassy were among the favorite topics of bashers as they criticized the ‘fake eat bulaga’.

“Definitely, they gave us the decision to decide whether to take it or not. Pero may mas malaking push kasi yung dad ko,” Mavy said in a press conference.

“I’m free to say this… ito nga yung sinabi niya sa akin. I believe them, kasi they’ve been in the industry for so long, and they know kung anong opportunity dapat i-grab para ma-improve ang skills,” he added.

“They are always about self-improvement and talagang made-develop yun in the future and they believe in that,” he continued.

Mavy said that it was his mother, Carmina, who became more emotional about the offer.

“In the personal end siyempre mas sensitive in her end pero du’n siya sa improvement ng mga anak niya, towards Cassy and I, and I appreciate that. Dahil alam kong close to heart yung ‘EB’ sa kanya and very sensitive siya,” he said.

“And of course, we’re clear on the personal side, I won’t talk about that. I just want to put it out there that the personal end, my family and the ‘EB’ hosts, were good. So trabaho lang, that’s what they said,” Mavy continued.

Mavy said Carmina personally spoke with TVJ.

“Yes. But trabaho lang. That’s what I mean by the personal end, okay naman kami.”