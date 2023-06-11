EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo share why they became instant BFFS

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo shared why she and Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista suddenly became “best of friends” and the key to why they clicked immediately.

Both actresses used to meet in their former home network ABS-CBN but they recently got the chance to know more about each other.

Bea said they interacted during a gathering with fellow stars Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, John Lloyd Cruz, Diether Ocampo and Maja Salvador.

“We just clicked. We were at Mr. M’s house, we were with everyone and then we just clicked. After that, we’re friends,” Bea said in a Youtube vlog of Aivee Teo.

“Hindi siya naplano, it was really unexpected. It works. I love spending time with her. She’s very relaxed, we share the same interests,” she added.

Bea also said that they have different fashion interests referring to heart as a fashion icon.

“We have different styles, we were just talking about it and we have different styles. I think mine is more structured and more simple and classic. Heart’s naman is very trendy, she’s a fashion icon also. It just works together when you see us,” she said.

Bea hopes to spend more time and bonding moments with her new BFF.

“Nag-uumpisa pa lang yung friendship namin so I am really looking forward to more times with her and more chikahan sessions with her,” Bea added.

