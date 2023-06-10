Iron Heart stars highlight OFWs as ‘makabagong bayani’ in light of Kalayaan 2023

Kalayaan 2023, which translates to “Freedom 2023,” has hosted a press conference on Friday featuring “Iron Heart” stars Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and Sofia Andres ahead of the highly anticipated 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration.

During the conference held at City Centre Deira, the renowned celebrities honored overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as “makabagong bayani” as they engaged with Filipino fans present in the event.

“We’re very happy, of course we all know that OFWs are mga makabagong bayani natin. It’s so nice to be celebrating Independence Day here,” Ramirez told The Filipino Times.

On the other hand, Gutierrez shared that they will also be visiting other countries such as Bahrain and Qatar to commemorate Independence Day with Filipinos across the Middle East.

“Karangalan para sa amin na makasama ang ating mga OFWs dito sa Dubai, UAE…iikot kami celebrating Independence Day of course with our kababayans all over the world,” Gutierrez said.

“It’s an honor for us na makasama kayo, magbigay ng ngiti at tuwa sa inyo…malaki ang respeto po namin sa mga OFWs natin. Gaya nga ng sabi ni Sue, sila ang tunay na mga bayani ng Pilipinas. We’re very happy to be here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Andres bared that she is glad to be part of the Iron Heart roster of artists in bringing joy to fellow Filipinos.

“We’re so proud of you, sa lahat po ng mga OFWs,” Andres concluded.

Kalayaan 2023 aims to honor the strength and uniqueness of the Filipino people through music, dance, and the sharing of experiences and knowledge. This year’s grand event, happening on June 10 at Saeed Hall 1 in the Dubai World Trade Centre, has been made possible through the generous support of Emirates Loves Philippines, a prominent advocate for the Filipino community in the Middle East.

Further, the presence of these popular Filipino artists, courtesy of The Filipino Channel, added an extra touch of excitement and glamour to the event. Also in attendance in the press conference were Gutierrez’s mother, Annabelle Rama and his wife, Sarah Lahbati.