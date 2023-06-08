Taylor Swift is Forbes’ second richest female musician of all time

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is the second richest self-made woman in music, with an estimated net worth of $740 million, according to Forbes.

The 33-year-old singer has surpassed Madonna, who reportedly has a net worth of $580 million and Beyoncé at $540 million.

In the overall ‘Self-Made Women’ list, Swift ranked 34th, but still behind singer and businesswoman Rihanna who doubled Swift’s net worth with $1.4 billion, putting her at the 20th spot.

One major factor that caused the popstar’s growth in net worth is the release of her new album “Midnights” in October 2022, which made her become the first artist in history to claim the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 song list.

With her ongoing “Eras Tour,” which controversially crashed Ticketmaster when tickets went on sale last year, Swift is set to climb her way to the top of the list.

Meanwhile, she will be releasing another re-recorded album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7. She has already released two re-recorded versions of her previous albums namely “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in 2021.

