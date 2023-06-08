Maine Mendoza and other ‘Dabarkads’ excited for TVJ on TV 5

Social media star and television host Maine Mendoza and the rest of the ‘Dabarkads’ are joining original ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon on their decision to transfer to the Kapatid Network.

Maine together with Ryza Mae Dizon, Ryan Agoncillo, Paolo Ballesteros, Pauleen Luna-Sotto, Allan K., and former host Maja Salvador, all showed their support to the TVJ’s decision.

“Tuloy ang isang libo’t isang tuwa,” Maine said.

“Ang aming bagong tahanan, @tv5manila #TVJ Thank you Lord,” she said on Instagram.

Ryan Agoncillo also wrote the same caption as Maine while Pauleen Luna hopes that fans of the TVJ will continue to support them.

“MGA KAPATID NANDITO NA ANG MGA LEGIT DABARKADS,” Maja Salvador said in the caption.