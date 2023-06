Ariella Arida denies relationship with Willie Revillame

Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida denied that she was in a relationship with television host Willie Revillame.

“Wala talaga, promise,” she said in an interview with showbiz columnist Butch Francisco.

Arida told Butch how she first met the television host.

“Napanood nila ako sa ‘Family Feud.’ Gusto niya na akong kuning host. Nag-meeting na kaagad kami kasama ko yung ibang friends ko kasi nasa dinner ako,” she added.

She also said that the host asked her if she was in a relationship at that time.

“Tinanong niya kaagad, ‘May boyfriend ka?’ Nung time na yun may boyfriend talaga ako, wala akong magagawa. So sabi ko, ‘Ay meron.’ In fairness naman kay Kuya, kapag may boyfriend, wala talaga,” she said.

“Naniniwala ako, ang dami ko nang nakasama sa industry, nasa tao talaga yun, how you present yourself. May kilala kasi ako na malapitin sa ganun tapos parang they don’t know how to get away with it. Ako nasa tao talaga. Kung ayaw mo talaga, ayaw mo ‘di ba?,” she added.

Arida said she respects Revillame a lot and he taught her a lot of things.

“Sinasabi ko din all high regards kay Kuya Wil. Kasi in all fairness sa kanya talaga din ako natuto, siya ang nagbigay ng chance sa akin mag-host, kung paano magsalita, makisalamuha sa masa. I did the job for two years din,” she said.

She also said that they still remain good friends until now.

“Kakasama ko lang, nag-aya mag beach sa Palawan kasama yung mga dati naming kasamahan,” she added.