Filipino Chef Erwan Heussaff wins ‘Culinary Oscar’ for instagram account, shines spotlight on Filipino cuisine

Filipino chef Erwan Heussaff has been honored with the prestigious James Beard Media award for his Instagram account, which showcases Filipino culture and cuisine. Regarded as the Oscars of the culinary world, the James Beard awards recognize excellence in various categories within the food industry.

Heussaff, a Filipino-French content creator, triumphed in the Social Media Account category of the renowned US award-giving body. Boasting an impressive following of 4.4 million on Instagram, he excitedly shared the news with his dedicated followers on Sunday. Dressed in traditional attire, Heussaff expressed the significance of the award for Filipinos and their cuisine during his acceptance speech at the glittering ceremony held in Chicago.

In his heartfelt speech, Heussaff highlighted the global presence of Filipinos in the food and beverage industry, emphasizing that their contributions play a significant role in the country’s economy. Despite this, he lamented the lack of awareness about Filipino culture and food. The James Beard award serves as motivation for Heussaff to continue shining a spotlight on the beauty of his country, its people, and the culinary delights emerging from its kitchens.

The Social Media Account category, which recognizes excellence in a single food-related post or compilation of up to three posts, saw Heussaff prevail over stiff competition from Nom Life and Kalamata’s Kitchen, as stated on the James Beard website.

The James Beard Media awards encompass various mediums such as books, journalism, and broadcast excellence in the food world. Additionally, a separate ceremony is scheduled for the following day to honor outstanding restaurants, restaurateurs, and chefs.

Beyond his successful Instagram account, Heussaff, who is married to Filipina actress and model Anne Curtis, oversees media companies Featr and The Fat Kid Inside Studios in the Philippines. Both enterprises produce engaging content that showcases the richness of Filipino culture, spanning food and travel.

While Heussaff gained popularity through his accessible and innovative cooking videos, his content has evolved to encompass documentary-style videos. These videos delve into different regions of the Philippines, shedding light on their distinct culinary cultures. Recently, he released a captivating video on Basilan, an island province in the Muslim-majority region of southern Philippines. In the video, Heussaff immerses himself in the local community, engaging in activities such as free-diving with fishermen and cooking with locals. Alongside showcasing Filipino cuisine, Heussaff incorporates educational insights about the area and its people, creating a compelling viewing experience.

Another viral video from Heussaff focuses on “ube” or purple yam, a tuber that originated in the Philippines. The video takes viewers on a journey to plantations where he converses with farmers and their families who rely on this tuber for their livelihoods. He also discusses conservation practices and emphasizes the government’s role in effectively utilizing the Philippines’ resources.

Heussaff’s journalistic videos, which not only illuminate Filipino cuisine but also shed light on the challenges faced by local communities, have garnered him a devoted following. Viewers appreciate the deeper insights and connections he establishes between food and the diverse communities of the Philippines.

In addition to Heussaff’s achievement, three other Filipinos are in the running for James Beard Foundation culinary awards. Filipino-American chef Aaron Verzosa has been nominated for Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific for his exceptional work at Archipelago, a Filipino-inspired restaurant located in Seattle. Furthermore, two Filipino chefs, Vince Bugtong of Abaca and Margarita Manzke from Republique, both based in California, are nominees in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category.

With the recognition received by Heussaff and the nominations of these talented individuals, the Philippines’ culinary prowess is gaining international attention, solidifying its place on the global food stage.