Jessie J welcomes baby boy

“Price Tag” hit singer Jessie J has given birth to a baby boy.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Jessie shared a video of her dancing before surgery.

“I was advised to have a planned C section for the safest birth. This video was taken 5 minutes before I went down to surgery. I went into active labour the night before and feeling all the feels but mostly just excitement for us to meet our baby boy,” Jessie wrote.

Jessie also noted that she was preparing for a natural birth.

“I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth. Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication. But this was my plan to stay disciplined and focused. I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction,” Jessie captioned.

“I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long. I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said “Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door”,” she added.

Moreover, Jessie answered people who have said she might have “missed out on the birth you wanted.”

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters,” she concluded.

To recall, the singer announced in January that she was expecting a baby, following her miscarriage in 2021.