Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano spotted together in photo amid breakup rumors

Actors Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are trying to dispel rumors of their break up after they were spotted together in a photo share by Liza’s former road manager.

Maquie Raquiza Sarmiento, Liza’s former road manager, shared a photo of her recent trip to the Philippines through her Instagram account.

In one of the photos, Liza and Enrique were seen sitting beside each other.

“Hanggang sa muli Pilipinas,” Sarmiento captioned her post.

It was not clear on when the photo was taken but it can be seen that Sarmiento returned to the country in May.

Fans of the LizQuen thanked Sarmiento for sharing a photo of Liza and Enrirque after vlogger Ogie Diaz revealed that the two have called it quits.

In a recent vlog, Ogie said that it was Liza who broke up with Enrique so that she can focus on her career in the United States.

Ogie then said that Enrique wanted to save their relationship and would give Liza the space and time she needs to pursue her career abroad.