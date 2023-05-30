BTS’ Suga kicks off solo Asian tour in Jakarta

Suga, member of Kpop supergroup BTS, has kicked off the Asian leg of his solo tour “D-Day” in Jakarta, Indonesia, last week.

According to Big Hit Music, BTS’ agency, the concert gathered a total of 30,000 people during the three sold-out shows in Jakarta’s ICE BSD convention center.

Suga gave his fans a concert of a lifetime as he performed hit songs such as “Haegeum,” “Daechwita,” and “Agust D.”

Further, the South Korean rapper made his shows extra special by giving song and dance numbers of BTS hits like “Trivia: Seesaw” and “Life Goes on.”

During his final day in the country, Suga said: “I feel delighted to be back in Jakarta in five years. I’ve missed you guys and I hope everyone takes only good memories from here.”

“Thank you for enjoying (the concert). This is not the end. I will stay on the stage for a long time,” he added.

Suga is the first member from the seven-piece to hold a global solo tour. He kicked off the “D-Day” concert tour on April 26 in the US where he held around a dozen shows in five cities.

He is set to continue his tour in the following Asian countries:

Kanagawa, Japan – June 2 to 4

Bangkok, Thailand – June 9 to 11

Singapore – June 16 to 18

Seoul, South Korea – June 24 to 25