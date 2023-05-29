Entertainment

Miss Universe PH 2023 Michelle Dee comes out as bisexual

Miss Universe Philippines Facebook

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee has confirmed to fashion magazine Mega that she is a bisexual.

In the latest cover of Mega, Michelle said that she identifies herself as a bisexual.

“I definitely identify myself as bisexual. I’ve identified with that for as long as I can remember,” Michelle told the magazine.

“I’m attracted to all forms of beauty, all shapes and sizes,” the Kapuso star added.

Michelle said that she is grateful to have grown up in a family filled with empowering individuals particularly her mom Melanie Marquez.

“I grew up in an environment where we’d appreciate pogi and maganda. I never had to quote, unquote come out. I was never really confronted about it by my parents or people who matter,” she added.

Michelle said that she has been a long-time advocate of the LGBTQIA community.

“Even before coming out, I’ve been attending pride marches. I have too many friends and best friends in the community. I never felt her sexual identity to be an issue because “I’m so much more than how I identify myself,” she said.

Michelle said that she does not see coming out as a big thing because she knows that she is more than capable of doing things beyond gender stereotypes.

“When somebody takes away your story, then you should take control of that narrative. Turn it around and make it an empowering story. So that’s what I’m doing,” she said.

“I have so much more to offer the world and the universe than how I identify myself. This is also the reason why I chose not to come out despite the pressure to come out during the competition,” she continued.

This is not the first time that a Miss Universe Philippines candidate confirms to be a bisexual. Miss Universe 2021 5th runner-up Bea Luigi Gomez was also a member of the LGBTQ community.

