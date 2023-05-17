Kris Aquino gives health update, now have 5 autoimmune conditions

Kris Aquino gave a health update to her fans and followers on social media, saying that she has now five autoimmune conditions.

Kris shared a video of her taking the medicine which she called as her baby dose of methotrexate.

This is a type of medicine that treats cancer, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Kris previously said that she has chronic spontaneous urticaria, autoimmune thyroiditis, and Churg Strauss or a rare and life threatening form of vasculitis.

Kris said that she hesitated at first to take the medicine.

“But when I saw my inflammatory numbers were high and so was my ANA. For now it’s definite I have 5, possibly 6 autoimmune conditions,” she said.

Kris recently expressed her gratefulness for her team of doctors who were able to find her the right treatments despite her sensitive health condition.

“This is an overdue gratitude post. I know it’s because of your prayers that God helped lead me to an excellent team of doctors: Dr. Sudhir Gupta, his daughter Dr. Malika Gupta, Dr. Yaqoot Khan, and Dr. John Belperio,” Kris said.

“In particular, warmest thanks to Dr. Malika and Dr. John for their excellence and real compassion. I have many limitations when it comes to medicine and treatments because of my allergies and/or adverse reactions YET they both found treatments that given time can help me get my health back,” she added.

Kris said that she had already memorized the medical terms that should get her worried, she said her last medical results were alarming.

“My last numbers were alarming because maraming bumagsak na sana steady lang at yung mga nanahimik nagparamdam ulit. Pinaalala sa ‘kin na yung 4 diagnosed autoimmune ko, pwedeng maging 5 or 6, and my major organs like my heart and lungs can suffer permanent damage,” she revealed.