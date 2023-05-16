EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Slater Young apologizes for comment about men fantasizing other women

Vlogger and former Pinoy Big Brother winner Slater Young has apologized over the backlash of his comment on normalizing men fantasizing other women.

In his latest podcast, Young said he hasn’t been feeling great these past few days because he realized that he made improper statements.

“Not so good in a sense na it’s been a hard few days. It’s been an eye-opening few days. Sometimes, you think that you did something okay and it takes a little while for it to sink in na oo nga no, mali pala talaga ako,” he said.

Young admitted that he felt ashamed of what he said.

“Just to give context, a few days ago, may nag-send sa amin ng letter and we did a podcast episode about it. This girl wanted to ask if it’s okay for her boyfriend na mayroon siyang group chat na nagse-send ng mga photos of other girls,” he said.

“Ang sagot ko doon, ang daming girls that are more attractive than – I feel ashamed for saying this – ‘more attractive than you and even as attractive as you’ and ‘it’s normal for guys to fantasize about other girls.’ I went as far as to say na kung sa group chat man may magse-send and wala kang magawa, sakyan mo na lang. Diniin ko pa siya na it’s very, very normal. That’s the word I used,” Young continued.

Young said that he read all comments whether it’s negative against him.

“Medyo feeling ko nasa bubble ako na hindi ko nakikita kung ano yung nakikita ng iba. I finally realized na oh my God, I really made a mistake because I am giving it power to say it’s okay. Me saying it’s normal kind of normalizes it and makes it okay. The last thing in my mind and my heart would be to objectify women,” he said.

The vlogger said he would be more responsible now on what he will say in his platform.

“It’s a learning experience for me especially given the platform that we have. It’s something to move forward and grow on. Kailangan mas malalim yung pag-intindi ko on how my words can have a lot of repercussions,” Young said.

“I just want to put this out there that I truly do apologize and I need a little bit more time to reflect. Apologies. That’s not my intention. In my heart, hindi talaga yun ang intention ko. I hope na mapagbigyan,” he added.

 

