EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Rhian Ramos ‘happy’ with Michelle Dee’s victory at Miss Universe Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Rhian Ramos

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos said she is proud and happy for her friend Michelle Dee for winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown.

Rhian shared on her Instagram account portions of Michelle’s performance during the weekend’s grand coronation night.

“It’s been a very busy past few months and an even more hectic past couple of days…and although I know we’ll probably see a little less of each other, I just couldn’t be happier for you knowing that destiny came for you this year,” she said.

“I saw first hand the sacrifices you’ve made and the countless hours of hard work and self improvement. you’ve grown so much in such a short amount of time,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos)

Rhian said that she and their friend Max Collins and Janina Manipol prayed for a favorable outcome of the pageant.

“We couldn’t be prouder. You really are transformational! The universe ain’t never seen one like you,” she said.

Some netizens accused Michelle and the organization of not playing fair since one of the judges was Rhian’s current boyfriend.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T112152.254

Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on Museum Day

1 hour ago
Slater Young and Kryz Uy

Slater Young apologizes for comment about men fantasizing other women

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T103756.344

DFA, DMW willing to lift deployment ban to Kuwait if OFW rights are protected, shelters allowed

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 16T101645.261

Dubai’s historic Deira Clocktower roundabout to get a fresh look after restoration

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button