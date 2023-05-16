Rhian Ramos ‘happy’ with Michelle Dee’s victory at Miss Universe Philippines

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos said she is proud and happy for her friend Michelle Dee for winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown.

Rhian shared on her Instagram account portions of Michelle’s performance during the weekend’s grand coronation night.

“It’s been a very busy past few months and an even more hectic past couple of days…and although I know we’ll probably see a little less of each other, I just couldn’t be happier for you knowing that destiny came for you this year,” she said.

“I saw first hand the sacrifices you’ve made and the countless hours of hard work and self improvement. you’ve grown so much in such a short amount of time,” she added.

Rhian said that she and their friend Max Collins and Janina Manipol prayed for a favorable outcome of the pageant.

“We couldn’t be prouder. You really are transformational! The universe ain’t never seen one like you,” she said.

Some netizens accused Michelle and the organization of not playing fair since one of the judges was Rhian’s current boyfriend.