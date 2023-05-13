“Takot ako mabuntis” Heart Evangelista opens up about motherhood, losing twins

Kapuso actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has opened up about her journey to motherhood and losing her twins.

“In the beginning, having a baby wasn’t a priority for me,” Heart said in an interview with Boy Abunda.

Heart said that all her life she has been a hardworking person.

“A go-getter, hardworking, no vacations. Takot ako mabuntis, even if I was married,” she said. Heart then added that she didn’t expect that pregnancy would change her life.

“I didn’t realize how much I wanted it so badly. I didn’t think I’d be a good mom. I didn’t want to be a mom,” she said.

“But even for a brief moment in my life, I realized that I can be a better person. Not necessarily that you have to give birth or to physically be a mom, but the idea of what my angels made me feel — it was good enough for me,” Heart said.

Abunda then asked Heart if she would still want to become a mother.

“If I’ll be a mom, why not? remember at that time, pinagdasal ko na ‘find your way back to me, in any form’ but for me, hindi ko na pinipilit yung mga bagay-bagay,” she responded.