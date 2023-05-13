EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

“Takot ako mabuntis” Heart Evangelista opens up about motherhood, losing twins

Courtesy of: Heart Evangelista

Kapuso actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has opened up about her journey to motherhood and losing her twins.

“In the beginning, having a baby wasn’t a priority for me,” Heart said in an interview with Boy Abunda.

Heart said that all her life she has been a hardworking person.

“A go-getter, hardworking, no vacations. Takot ako mabuntis, even if I was married,” she said. Heart then added that she didn’t expect that pregnancy would change her life.

“I didn’t realize how much I wanted it so badly. I didn’t think I’d be a good mom. I didn’t want to be a mom,” she said.

“But even for a brief moment in my life, I realized that I can be a better person. Not necessarily that you have to give birth or to physically be a mom, but the idea of what my angels made me feel — it was good enough for me,” Heart said.

Abunda then asked Heart if she would still want to become a mother.

“If I’ll be a mom, why not? remember at that time, pinagdasal ko na ‘find your way back to me, in any form’ but for me, hindi ko na pinipilit yung mga bagay-bagay,” she responded.

