Pia Wurtzbach to move to Dubai with husband Jeremy Jauncey

Tricia Gajitos

Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will be moving to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after her marriage with businessman Jeremy Jauncey.

According to a Philstar report, a representative from Pia’s talent management Empire Philippines revealed that the beauty queen will follow Jeremy to Dubai where he and his business are based.

The representative noted that Pia will continue visiting the Philippines for work.

Earlier, Pia has reportedly announced that she is selling her fully-furnished condominium in Makati City for P48 million.

Last month, Pia and Jeremy got married in a private island in Seychelles with only three guests.

