Matteo Guidicelli signs contract with Kapuso network

Courtesy of: GMA Regional TV

Actor and television host Matteo Guidicelli has signed a contract with Kapuso network.

The actor officially became a Kapuso in a contract signing ceremony with GMA Public Affairs on Thursday, May 11, at Seda Vertis North, Quezon City.

Present in the contract signing were GMA Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe Yalong, First Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, GMA Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor Amoroso, GMA Senior Vice-President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Groups Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, First Vice President of GMA Public Affairs Nessa Valdellon, GMA Vice President for Public Affairs Arlene Carnay, Unang Hirit senior program manager Joy Madrigal, Unang Hirit executive producer Janela Paguio, and Sparkle top executive Joy Marcelo.

Matteo will be part of the Kapuso morning show Unang Hirit and will have his own segment in the morning program.

He is also expected to do more projects with GMA Public Affairs.

The actor also started as a guest in GMA in the early days of his career.

