Jason Hernandez stirrs curiousity of netizens after posting a photo with mystery girl

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions after the singer-songwriter Jason Hernandez posted a photo with a mystery girl on social media.

In an Instagram story on Thursday, Hernandez shared a photo of him smiling with a girl who had her arms around his shoulders while wearing a cap.

Netizens wondered about the identity of the girl and speculated if Jason is dating anew after his split with ex-wife Moira Dela Torre. Some even claimed that the girl is Dela Torre herself.

Meanwhile, Dela Torre denied that she was the girl in the photo.

To recall, Hernandez and Dela Torre went on their separate ways in 2022, after the former admitted that he had been unfaithful to Dela Torre.