Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first child

Courtesy of: Vickie Marie Rushton

Celebrity couple Jason Abalos and wifer Vickie Rushton shared that they are now expecting their first child.

Vickie shared on her Facebook account a photo of an ultrasound and described their new bundle of joy.

Vickie shared a bible verse pertaining to her baby. “For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of our hearts,” she wrote and added that their child is an answered prayer.

Jason shared Vickie’s post with heart emojis.

The two tied the knot in September 2022 but they have been a long time couple since 2010.

Jason has a showbiz career and also entered politics while Vickie pursued a career in pageantry.

The couple said last Christmas that they are hoping to have a baby this year.

