Vic Sotto reveals TAPE already paid P30-million debt to him

After months of issues about the the noontime show “Eat Bulaga,” Vic Sotto revealed that TAPE, the show’s producer, has already settled its more than P30-million debt to him, days after saying that he is not actively pursuing the money owed by the production company.

In a statement during an interview after the media conference for his upcoming sitcom “Open 24/7,” Sotto said: “Salamat at na-media at nabayaran.”

Sotto did not disclose the exact amount paid by the company, and emphasized that for Eat Bulaga mainstays TVJ (Tito, Vic, Joey), “hindi naman pera-pera ang usapan” and “mas mahalaga ang prinsipyo sa pera.”

“Ayon nabayaran na. Thank you. Hindi ko naman inaasahan ‘yon pero thank you na rin,” Sotto explained.

Meanwhile, a reporter also asked Sotto during the conference if the issues between Eat Bulaga and the new management under the Jalosjos family have already been settled. Sotto said that he “will comment on that when the right time comes.”

Recently, Sotto broke his silence over the controversies surrounding the noontime variety show. He said that the show is here to stay and that he is not retiring from the show or show business.