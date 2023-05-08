Vic Sotto denies retirement plans, supports Tito Sen statement on ‘Eat Bulaga’

Vic Sotto finally broke his silence over the controversies surrounding the noontime variety show ‘Eat Bulaga’.

In a GMA News report, Vic said that the show is here to stay and that he is not retiring from the show or show business.

“Marami pa akong matutulungan. Marami pa akong ma-e-entertain,” he said.

“Nasabi na lahat ni Tito Sen. Lahat ng katotohanan nailahad na niya. Wala na akong maidadagdag pa do’n. Basta isa lang ang masasabi ko, ‘Eat Bulaga’ is here to stay,” Vic added.

Vic was then asked for confirmation if TAPE Inc. owed him some P30 million.

“Kulang pa nga ‘yon e. Na-wrong info pa nga si Tito Sen do’n. Sa tagal naman na e. Sa haba nung delay kaya umabot ng gano’n. Pero sabi ni Joey, wala ‘yon. Gano’n namin kamahal ang Eat Bulaga eh,” the veteran host continued.

Vic explained further that he is not actively pursuing the money owed by the production company which is running Eat Bulaga.

“Kung mababayaran ako, well and good. Kung hindi naman kayang bayaran, ok lang. Hindi lahat ng bagay nadadaan sa pera. Sa akin, mas importante ang prinsipyo kesa sa materyal na bagay,” Vic explained.