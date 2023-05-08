EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista congratulates Bea Alonzo on theater stint

Courtesy: Bea Alonzo/Instagram

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista showed her support to Bea Alonzo on her first theater stint in the “Ang Larawan: Concert.”

On Bea’s Instagram account, Bea shared about her theater era where a number of celebrities immediately congratulated her including Julie Anne San Jose, Yasmien Kurdi, Thia Thomalia, Aicelle Santos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Heart also went a step further and personally watched the show.

“Bravo Bea!” Heart said.

Untitled design 5 2023 05 08 12 28 55
Courtesy: Heart Evangelista/Instagram

Bea’s boyfriend also watched the show and gave the actress a bouquet of flowers after the performance.

“Prince charming ko, dumating kagabi. I love you Dominic,” she said on Instagram Stories.

