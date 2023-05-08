Hacked or rebranding? Moira dela Torre deletes all posts on Instagram account

Singer Moira dela Torre has wiped out all posts on her Instagram account, leaving her fans wondering when they discovered the suspicious activity.

Aside from seeing that all her posts are gone, fans also noticed that the singer changed her profile photo.

Furthermore, her account now has 0 following, despite retaining her huge followers of over four million.

Speculations circulated online whether dela Torre’s Instagram account was hacked or she’s just making way for her “rebranding.”

Recently, she held a concert tour in the United States and Canada and released her latest single “EME.”

Dela Torre is yet to break her silence whether this “rebranding” is related with any of her upcoming projects.