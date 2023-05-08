EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Hacked or rebranding? Moira dela Torre deletes all posts on Instagram account

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Moira Dela Torre/Facebook

Singer Moira dela Torre has wiped out all posts on her Instagram account, leaving her fans wondering when they discovered the suspicious activity.

Aside from seeing that all her posts are gone, fans also noticed that the singer changed her profile photo.

Furthermore, her account now has 0 following, despite retaining her huge followers of over four million.

moira

Speculations circulated online whether dela Torre’s Instagram account was hacked or she’s just making way for her “rebranding.”

Recently, she held a concert tour in the United States and Canada and released her latest single “EME.”

Dela Torre is yet to break her silence whether this “rebranding” is related with any of her upcoming projects.

 

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T184813.125

What’s Your Dream House? PPIE opens poster-making, miniature house-making for PH schools in the UAE

20 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 08 at 16.29.17

MWO-Dubai holds special services for OFWs in Ajman

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T144045.398

United Cebuanos UAE celebrates 11th year anniversary

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T130737.273

Heart Evangelista congratulates Bea Alonzo on theater stint

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button