Taylor Swift to release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in July

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing another new recording of an earlier album: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” she added.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

The announcement comes amid the Eras Tour, Swift’s first concert tour in five years.

In 2021, she released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).