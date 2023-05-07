EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift to release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in July

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing another new recording of an earlier album: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

“The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” she added.

The announcement comes amid the Eras Tour, Swift’s first concert tour in five years.

In 2021, she released “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 07 at 16.55.53

OFW forgets phone in Dubai taxi, driver returns it within the day

9 mins ago
tft website 2 1

Experts from PH’s real estate giants to tackle important factors in choosing a property at PPIE 2023

2 hours ago
iStock 944666738 1

BI urges public to stay vigilant after intercepting 2 human trafficking victims

2 hours ago
tft website 1 1

West Zone’s Executive Director to discuss opportunities, challenges in investing in PH during the much-awaited PPIE 2023

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button