Luis Manzano tests positive for COVID-19

Courtesy of: Lucky Manzano

Television host and vlogger Luis Manzano revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Luis made the announcement on his social media account on Friday.

Luis said this is his first time to test positive since the pandemic started in 2020. He shared a photo of his test kit and reminded the public to stay safe.

“Stay safe everyone! Tumataas na naman cases! First time tamaan since start of the pandemic,” Luis said.

Some of the host’s fans wished him fast recovery.

“God bless you and keep you and your family safe. You will recover super fast, in the name of Jesus,” model Vanessa Matsunaga commented.

“Praying for you and the family. Praying it is mild,” former Senator Kiko Pangilinan added.

Luis’ wife Jessy Mendiola also wished him well.

“We love you, papa! You will recover quickly for sure,” Jessy wrote.

