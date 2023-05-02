EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel grateful for Fil-Am roots

Courtesy: R’Bonney Gabriel/Instagram

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel shared how her Filipino-American roots shaped the kind of woman she is today.

Speaking at the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Gabriel said that growing up as Fil-Am helped her define her character and values.

“From memories of family gatherings eating lechon, overpacking all my cousins into one hotel room for vacations, and watching my titos play Tong-its until the sunrise,” she added.

“I learned the importance of family, respect, and how to have a good time and laugh at everything,” the Miss Universe explained.

She also said that her heritage also taught her to maximize the resources that she has.

“Many Asian Americans have been able to achieve what they want by just working with whatever cards they were dealt. To find solutions instead of excuses is the essence of Asian-American culture,” she said.

Gabriel will be in Manila to become a guest at the Miss Universe Philippines.

