Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke welcome 1st baby

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera35 mins ago

Courtesy: Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, has welcomed their first child, according to reports from US media People and The Hollywood Reporter.

The Daily Mail first confirmed the news who shared photos of the couple walking in New York City while Radcliffe pushed a stroller.

The reports did not provide further details about the child.

Radcliffe and Darke first confirmed that they were expecting a child in March.

They began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2013 movie “Kill Your Darlings,” and they have been together for more than a decade.

