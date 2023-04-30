Hope Soberano says ‘only way’ to be a big star in PH is through love teams

Controversial star Hope Soberano or formerly known as Liza Soberano is still talking about the status of Philippine show business and how can someone be popular.

In a podcast interview with South Korean singers Ashley Choi and BTOB’s Peniel last April 28, she said that being in a loveteam will be someone’s ticket to success.

Hope rose to fame in the Philippines after she was paired with Enrique Gil.

“A love team is when they put two actors together,” she began.

“They ship the two of you and there’s a reel and real scenario where we’re supposed to be a real couple on and off cam and we only work with each other for our whole career,” Hope continued.

Hope said that their fans expected her to be with one person throughout her career.

“If you look at my previous movies and TV shows, I mainly worked with one co-actor and love teams. You’re expected to be that just one person throughout your career and your personal life, and people don’t wanna see you aside with another male actor or any other male in general,” she said.

The host then asked Hope if she had the chance to choose her partner for a project.

“It’s not that they choose it for you. What happens in the beginning of your career is they kind of test you, they put you in a project together where you guys are not necessarily the leads and it’s kind of a chemistry test,” she said in response.

Hope said that people would test if you have a chemistry with his or her co-actor.

“If it becomes popular among the viewers, then they put you in your own movie or TV show. If that really takes off, then you’ll become a love team and you get shipped really hard. And then once you’re in a love team, you guys start to get project after project together,” she said.