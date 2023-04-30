EntertainmentNewsTFT News

59th Baeksang Awards: Song Hye-kyo of ‘The Glory’, Park Eun Bin of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ win big

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: The Seoul Story/Twitter

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in film, television and theater in Korea, took place on April 28, 2023 at Incheon Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea, where it revealed two of the most sought-after actresses in the country—Song Hye Kyo and Park Eun Bin—as grand winners.

Song Hye Kyo has bagged the Best Actress award for her lead role as “Moon Dong‑Eun” in the K-drama “The Glory,” which also won the Best Drama award during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, her co-actress in the series Lim Ji‑Yeon, has also won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as “Park Yeong-jin.”

Expressing her gratitude during her acceptance speech, Song Hye Kyo said: “I wanted to say that one last time. I really wanted this award. Thank you for giving it to me.”

On the other hand, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Park Eun Bin has won the Baeksang Arts Award Grand Prize (Daesang) for television for her role as “Woo Young Woo,” who is a person with disability who aspires to be a lawyer in the K-drama.

“I express my sincere gratitude to all those who have watched and supported the show. The overwhelming love and attention that ‘Woo Young Woo’ has received has surpassed all expectations. In truth, I would not be standing here today without everyone’s love,” she said during her acceptance speech.

