Michelle Dee explains reason behind hospitalization

Kapuso star and Miss Universe Philippines candidate Michelle Dee explained the reason behind her recent hospitalization.

Dee shared that she had an operation but all is well.

“Just got out of the operating room. All is well & all love,” she wrote on her social media account.

Dee also shared an article by Village Pipol saying that she was hospitalized due to hemorrhage and bleeding.

“On my 28th birthday, the Universe has shown me the importance of pacing myself and focusing on my true priorities,” Dee continued.

“I’ll keep moving forward with self-care, pursuing my passions, and appreciating life’s precious moments,” she added.

“Thank you for all your well wishes and greetings!” she added.

Dee celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday and showed her partying with friends but also shared a photo of her in hospitals.

“I feel like I have so much to share and so much to prove and so much inspiration to share to people who look up to me,” Dee said when she was asked on rejoining the pageant.