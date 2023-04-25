EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Michelle Dee explains reason behind hospitalization

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

Courtesy: Michelle Dee/Instagram

Kapuso star and Miss Universe Philippines candidate Michelle Dee explained the reason behind her recent hospitalization.

Dee shared that she had an operation but all is well.

“Just got out of the operating room. All is well & all love,” she wrote on her social media account.

Dee also shared an article by Village Pipol saying that she was hospitalized due to hemorrhage and bleeding.

“On my 28th birthday, the Universe has shown me the importance of pacing myself and focusing on my true priorities,” Dee continued.

“I’ll keep moving forward with self-care, pursuing my passions, and appreciating life’s precious moments,” she added.

“Thank you for all your well wishes and greetings!” she added.

Dee celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday and showed her partying with friends but also shared a photo of her in hospitals.

“I feel like I have so much to share and so much to prove and so much inspiration to share to people who look up to me,” Dee said when she was asked on rejoining the pageant.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 04 25T182640.151

DMW to provide $200 assistance to OFWs affected in Sudan, to explore possible temporary jobs in Saudi

6 hours ago
Omicron generic COVID 19 coronavirus 2

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 variant ‘Arcturus’

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 100

PSIM celebrates first anniversary, holds general membership assembly

8 hours ago
DEPED

DepEd allows remote learning for public schools during extreme heat

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button