Carmina Villarroel posts cryptic stories on trust, villains

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos9 hours ago

Courtesy of: GMA Network

Netizens can’t help but be curious on the recent social media posts of Kapuso actress and TV host Carmina Villarroel.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Villarroel said: “The villain plays the victim so well.”

“Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar,” she added.

Courtesy of: Bandera

To recall, Villarroel confronted Kapuso sexy actress Lianne Valentin in a recent episode of “Sarap, ‘Di Ba?” with regards to Valentin’s real relationship with her husband, Zoren Legaspi.

“Totoo bang nagkaroon kayo ng relasyon ni Zoren…sa show, hindi pa ako tapos,” said Villarroel to Valentin during the show.

Valentin and Legaspi are working together in GMA drama series “Apoy Sa Langit”.

 

 

