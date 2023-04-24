Carmina Villarroel posts cryptic stories on trust, villains

Netizens can’t help but be curious on the recent social media posts of Kapuso actress and TV host Carmina Villarroel.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Villarroel said: “The villain plays the victim so well.”

“Don’t trust everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar,” she added.

To recall, Villarroel confronted Kapuso sexy actress Lianne Valentin in a recent episode of “Sarap, ‘Di Ba?” with regards to Valentin’s real relationship with her husband, Zoren Legaspi.

“Totoo bang nagkaroon kayo ng relasyon ni Zoren…sa show, hindi pa ako tapos,” said Villarroel to Valentin during the show.

Valentin and Legaspi are working together in GMA drama series “Apoy Sa Langit”.