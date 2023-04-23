EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Selena Gomez fans bash Hailey Bieber for allegedly copying cooking show

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Hailey Rhode Bieber

Supporters of actress-singer Selena Gomez have criticized model Hailey Bieber, wife of Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, for allegedly copying Gomez’s cooking show.

Last week, Hailey launched the “What’s In My Kitchen?” cooking show on her YouTube channel, a “natural spinoff” to her YouTube interview series, “Who’s in My Bathroom?,” where guests such as Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham talk about beauty and trending topics.

With this, Gomez’s fans called Bieber a “culinary copycat” comparing it with Gomez’s cooking show “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max, premiered three years ago.

In a report from the New York Post, Bieber said: “I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network.”

Bieber’s recipes will include a DIY dupe for her Erewhon smoothie, pizza toast and chicken wings.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

sudan 2

Filipinos among first evacuees in Saudi Arabia amid clashes in Sudan

6 mins ago
IMG 8295

The best lechon manok: Chooks Express opens its first branch in UAE

1 hour ago
weather 1

PAGASA warns heat index in Catbalogan, Samar to reach 56°C

2 hours ago
benar

IATF raises Alert Level 2 in Benguet, other provinces until April 30 due to COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button