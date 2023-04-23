Selena Gomez fans bash Hailey Bieber for allegedly copying cooking show

Supporters of actress-singer Selena Gomez have criticized model Hailey Bieber, wife of Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, for allegedly copying Gomez’s cooking show.

Last week, Hailey launched the “What’s In My Kitchen?” cooking show on her YouTube channel, a “natural spinoff” to her YouTube interview series, “Who’s in My Bathroom?,” where guests such as Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham talk about beauty and trending topics.

With this, Gomez’s fans called Bieber a “culinary copycat” comparing it with Gomez’s cooking show “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max, premiered three years ago.

In a report from the New York Post, Bieber said: “I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network.”

Bieber’s recipes will include a DIY dupe for her Erewhon smoothie, pizza toast and chicken wings.