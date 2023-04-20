‘Eat Bulaga’ will not move to another TV station

The production company behind the longest running noontime variety show ‘Eat Bulaga’ assured the public and its loyal viewers that the show is not going anywhere and will stay with GMA-7.

Dapitan Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, chief finance officer of Television and Production Exponent (TAPE) Inc., made the statement in his interview with Boy Abunda on GMA.

Bullet said that TAPE’s contract with GMA-7 ends in two years’ time, in 2025.

Bullet also denied that TAPE is encountering financial problems.

“When we transition, siyempre, we have to study everything,” Bullet said.

“I want to assure everyone that we are financially stable. The company is okay. We’re doing good. We can pay for our talents. We can pay GMA so wala po tayong talagang problema when it comes to money,” he added.

Bullet said that the viewers should also watch out for bigger prizes to be given in the show.

Abunda then asked Bullet if the company has yet to pay Vic Sotto some P2 billion and has not been paid for nearly a year.

Bullet called this information as fake news.

“That’s why maganda po talaga kung sana pwede rin makausap all the talents, maimbita natin sa show din to assure everyone that we are in good relations with the company and with the board, and tuloy-tuloy ang ligaya kay ‘Eat Bulaga,'” Bullet said.