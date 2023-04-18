Kris Aquino threatens to take legal action over fake ad for ‘miracle food’

Kris Aquino is threatening to take legal action after learning that her name has been used to endorse a type of “miracle food” that is said to be a form of mixed nuts, which claims to cure illnesses such as cancer, obesity, and diabetes.

In a report from Inquirer, Aquino slammed the false advertisements as seen in her response to lawyer Enrique V. Dela Cruz Jr. of Divina Law Office on Instagram, saying she has never been diagnosed with cancer and is, in fact, allergic to certain nuts.

“Atty. Ricky, I hope the post about me [and] this ‘miracle’ whatever food has been taken down because sobrang hindi totoo. Until now i’m unable to really eat food, it’s still milk and more milk for me… NEVER ako na diagnose as having cancer. And most of the nuts shown in the pictures I am ALLERGIC to [them],” she wrote.

Dela Cruz replied saying that the law office has already sent a demand letter to take down the offensive advertisement.

Inquirer has obtained a copy of a demand letter dated March 21, addressed to media personality and cardiologist Dr. Willie Ong, with attached screenshots of the assailed false advertisement posted on his and his wife, Dr. Liza Ong’s verified Facebook accounts.

The actress-host’s legal counsel noted in the letter that the false advertisements are a “clear violation of our client’s right of publicity,” as it noted that the publicity materials are also an invasion of Aquino’s privacy.

The letter emphasized that “Ms. Kris Aquino is an actress, endorser, and producer, who has been active in the Philippine show business industry for over three decades. Her name and image is a brand in itself which is protected by our laws from unauthorized use or misappropriation.”

“We further demand that you remove all the above-mentioned posts and other similar posts from your Facebook page or other social media platforms within five days from your receipt of this letter. Otherwise, we shall be constrained to file the necessary legal action against you to fully protect our client’s interest,” the letter further stated.

However, upon looking closer at the assailed ads, it was not the official page or account of the social media-savvy physicians.