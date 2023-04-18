BTS member J-Hope to start mandatory military service

J-Hope, member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, April 18, as reported by local media, making him the second member of the group to enlist.

In an Instagram post, the South Korean singer showed off his shaved head as he gears up for his enlistment.

“I’ll have a good trip!!” he wrote in his caption.

He also took to Weverse and shared photos and wrote, “I love you ARMY. I’ll go and return well/safely!”

[230417 J-hope Weverse Post] 🐿 i love you army 🫡💜 ill go and return well/safely! pic.twitter.com/LeQW6Sox3t — 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) April 17, 2023

All able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. J-Hope, 29, is the second member of the popular septet to enlist following Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December.

Spokespeople for HYBE, which owns the band’s agency Bighit Music, declined to confirm more details of his enlistment.