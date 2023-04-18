EntertainmentNewsTFT News

BTS member J-Hope to start mandatory military service

J-Hope, member of K-pop supergroup BTS, will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday, April 18, as reported by local media, making him the second member of the group to enlist.

In an Instagram post, the South Korean singer showed off his shaved head as he gears up for his enlistment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

“I’ll have a good trip!!” he wrote in his caption.

He also took to Weverse and shared photos and wrote, “I love you ARMY. I’ll go and return well/safely!”

All able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. J-Hope, 29, is the second member of the popular septet to enlist following Jin, the oldest, who joined the military in December.

Spokespeople for HYBE, which owns the band’s agency Bighit Music, declined to confirm more details of his enlistment.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

