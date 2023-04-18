EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Alden Richards, Julia Montes to team up in new movie

Courtesy: GMA Network

Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya star Julia Montes will be teaming up for a movie titled “Five Break-ups and a Romance.”

The film will be directed by Irene Villamor, the genius behind “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,” “Ulan,” and “Meet me in St. Gallen.”

The movie will be the first partnership between GMA Pictures, Cornerstone Studios, and MYRIAD Corporation, a company owned by Alden.

“My movies are about strangers meeting. Hindi natin nakikita yung relationship. Ngayon, nag-dwell ako sa relationship. Gaano ka-complicated? Gaano ka hirap? Gaano ka sarap? Kaya siya five breakups. Try nating manakit ng limang beses,” Irene said in a GMA News report.

In the movie, Alden will he playing the role of Lance, a relaxed and free spirited guy.

Julia on the other hand will play the role of a career-driven woman.

“In this film, how can you balance career and love. With love, we don’t know when and how to stop,” Julia said.

“Na-excite ako to be paired with Julia” Alden said. “Isa siya sa mga leading ladies so far, by far, na unang meeting pa lang, wala nang pretensions. Naramdaman mo na yung sincerity,” Alden said in a GMA News report.

“Two shooting days pa lang. I think this is a start of a really good friendship and working relationship with her,” Alden continued.

Julia said she is happy to work with Alden.

“Nagulat ako, hindi na ko magkukunwari. I’m honored and happy to work with him,” Julia said.

