Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip to visit Manila soon

Miss Universe Organization Anne Jakrajutatip is set to visit the Philippines. The business mogul made the announcement on her social media page.

“The next Universe destination is ‘Helloooo Manila!’ #Philippines. Love you and see you soon,” she said.

It’s unclear on what will be her main purpose in visiting the Philippines but she is expected to attend the Miss Universe 2023 grand coronation night.

Reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel and former titleholder Zozibini Tunzi are also expected to grace the event.

Anne acquired the Miss Universe franchise last year.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi competed in the competition but failed to make to to the semi-finals.