Kris Bernal holds ‘dinosaur-inspired’ baby shower

Courtesy: Kris Bernal/Instagram

Kapuso actress Kris Bernal held a ‘dinosaur-inspired’ theme gender reveal party with her baby with husband Perry Choi.

In a party shared on Bernal’s vlog, two persons wore dinosaur outfits as the battle it out in a rooftop event in Pasay City.

The two fought for two rounds until the pink dinosaur won the round which means the couple are expecting a baby girl.

Bernal said that it was her husband who thought of the idea of using the dinosaurs because she initially planned a fireworks gender reveal party.

“Answered prayer talaga. ‘Yun nga, gusto ko girl kasi gusto ko bihisan, pero gusto ko rin ng boy kasi gusto ko may kalaro din ‘yung mga pamangkin ko na boys, puro boys,” Bernal said in a vlog.

The couple said that they already have a name for their daughter but they will not reveal it for now.

