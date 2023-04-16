Maja Salvador holds bachelorette party with Maine Mendoza, celeb friends

Soon to be bride, actress Maja Salvador recently celebrated her bachelorette party together with some of her closest friends in show business.

Maja shared two videos of her party on her Instagram account. The award-winning actress is set to get married in July with fiance Rambo Nuñez.

Maine Mendoza, Kathryn Bernando, Miles Ocampo, Precious Lara Quigaman, Kakai Bautista, and Pooh were present in the party.

Maja wore a cute minidress with a large bow at the center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

Based on the videos, the party started with an intimate dinner followed by dancing and singing and fun.

Maja also danced together with three drag queens on stage.

“Kung ibabahagi ko siya sa bawat role na gagawin ko, nakakatakot kasi this time, na wala ng direktor na napa-cut,” she said on what she expects as she enters a new chapter in her life.

Excited ako,” she added.