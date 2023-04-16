Kris Aquino to undergo new treatment

Kris Aquino has revealed that she will be getting a new treatment next week.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Aquino expressed her “overdue gratitude” to her doctors who found treatments despite her allergies and have helped in gaining back her health.

“Thank you – many of you don’t know me personally but friends of my family, my friends, those helping take care of me – all have heartwarming stories about people they know who keep praying for me to get better,” Aquino wrote.

“You give me hope & courage to keep the faith and trust God’s merciful love. Thank you for being my rainbow,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Bernadette Cojuangco Aquino (@krisaquino)

Aquino has been diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases and has been staying in America for her medical treatments.

Meanwhile, she shared that her son Josh is now back in the Philippines.