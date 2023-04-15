EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Singer Tippy Dos Santos among 2022 Bar Exam passers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Happy Esquivias Dos Santos

Singer Tippy Dos Santos is among those expressing joy and gratefulness after she realized that she passed the 2022 bar examinations.

The results of the exams were released on Friday, April 14.

Tippy’s mom is also proud of her daughter’s achievement.

“For over 28 years now, you have always given us so much pride and happiness, Tippy. We never doubted you for a moment. We’ve always known you could conquer anything your heart desires,” Tippy’s mom, Happy said.

“God has always been so good to you and you return it by being a wonderful person that you are. Cheers to your new profession, ATTY. TIPPY!,” Happy added.

Tippy’s husband also expressed his happiness on the singer’s feat.

“Congratulations, my love! No doubt since day one!. Nowhere but up, and I am excited for what’s in store for you,” Miguel Porcuna said.

Tippy graduated at the Univeristy of the Philippined College of Law as Dean’s Lister.

The singer was behind the hit song ‘Dati’ which she recorded with Sam Concepcion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

gabriel baes

Cebu’s University of San Carlos grants “Gift of Education” scholarship to 2022 bar topnotcher

37 mins ago
tft website 5

Joshua Garcia clarifies relationship status with Bella Racelis

1 hour ago
kishida

Japan Prime Minister ‘safe and unharmed’ after a blast was heard from speech area

1 hour ago
bong revilla

Bong Revilla ‘proud’ after daughter passes bar exams

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button