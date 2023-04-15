Singer Tippy Dos Santos among 2022 Bar Exam passers

Singer Tippy Dos Santos is among those expressing joy and gratefulness after she realized that she passed the 2022 bar examinations.

The results of the exams were released on Friday, April 14.

Tippy’s mom is also proud of her daughter’s achievement.

“For over 28 years now, you have always given us so much pride and happiness, Tippy. We never doubted you for a moment. We’ve always known you could conquer anything your heart desires,” Tippy’s mom, Happy said.

“God has always been so good to you and you return it by being a wonderful person that you are. Cheers to your new profession, ATTY. TIPPY!,” Happy added.

Tippy’s husband also expressed his happiness on the singer’s feat.

“Congratulations, my love! No doubt since day one!. Nowhere but up, and I am excited for what’s in store for you,” Miguel Porcuna said.

Tippy graduated at the Univeristy of the Philippined College of Law as Dean’s Lister.

The singer was behind the hit song ‘Dati’ which she recorded with Sam Concepcion.