Joshua Garcia clarifies relationship status with Bella Racelis

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has clarified rumors surrounding his relationship with online personality and rumored girlfriend Bella Racelis.

Bella sparked ‘split’ rumors after she unfollowed Garcia on her Instagram account.

Garcia admitted that reports of Bella unfollowing him had reached him but he insisted that they are still in good terms.

“I can’t comment on that. But I think we’re good. I think okay kami,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Garcia added that he is still single, dismissing rumors that he and Racelis are in a relationship.

“Yun nga e. Parang lahat na lang nali-link sakin. Parang bawal ako magkaroon ng kaibigan. Marami akong friends na babae na nasa same industry,” Garcia said.

The actor said that he had learned not to comment on every intrigues thrown at him.

“Nine years na rin ako sa industry. At first, naaapektuhan ako sa mga ganyan. Palagi akong nagbabasa ng tweets, ng mga comments. Pero ngayon, hindi na. Ngayon, focus sa goals,” he said.