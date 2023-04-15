EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Joshua Garcia clarifies relationship status with Bella Racelis

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has clarified rumors surrounding his relationship with online personality and rumored girlfriend Bella Racelis.

Bella sparked ‘split’ rumors after she unfollowed Garcia on her Instagram account.

Garcia admitted that reports of Bella unfollowing him had reached him but he insisted that they are still in good terms.

“I can’t comment on that. But I think we’re good. I think okay kami,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Garcia added that he is still single, dismissing rumors that he and Racelis are in a relationship.

“Yun nga e. Parang lahat na lang nali-link sakin. Parang bawal ako magkaroon ng kaibigan. Marami akong friends na babae na nasa same industry,” Garcia said.

The actor said that he had learned not to comment on every intrigues thrown at him.

“Nine years na rin ako sa industry. At first, naaapektuhan ako sa mga ganyan. Palagi akong nagbabasa ng tweets, ng mga comments. Pero ngayon, hindi na. Ngayon, focus sa goals,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

gabriel baes

Cebu’s University of San Carlos grants “Gift of Education” scholarship to 2022 bar topnotcher

37 mins ago
kishida

Japan Prime Minister ‘safe and unharmed’ after a blast was heard from speech area

1 hour ago
tippy dos santos

Singer Tippy Dos Santos among 2022 Bar Exam passers

2 hours ago
bong revilla

Bong Revilla ‘proud’ after daughter passes bar exams

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button