Bong Revilla ‘proud’ after daughter passes bar exams

Senator Bong Revilla is one proud father after her daughter Inah informed him that she passed the 2022 Bar exams.

“Meron na akong lawyer! I am so proud of you Atty. Inah, my anak,” Bong said in an Instagram post.

“Congratulations on achieving one of your dreams,” he added.

The senator-actor said that he could not help but turn emotional after finding out that his daughter’s sacrifice and hard work finally paid off.

“Hindi ko mapigilan maluha sa tuwa, at hindi ko mailagay sa salita ang pagiging proud ko bilang isang ama. Alam ko that you did this partly because of me and for me. Lalo pa at alam ko ang pinagdaanan mo na pinagsabay ang pagiging ina at ang pag-aaral ng abogasya,” Bong added.

Bong assured his daughter that he will be her number one cheerleader in all her future endeavors as a lawyer.

“Now that you have reached your dream of becoming a lawyer, always remember why God has blessed you with this—to help and bless others,” he concluded.

Bong also gave a glimpse of his phone conversation with his daughter when Inah revealed to her that she passed the examinations.

“It’s official, we have a lawyer in the family! We are very proud of you. Best birthday gift ever! God is good,” Bong’s wife, Cavite Representative Lani Mercado also said.