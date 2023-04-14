Moira Dela Torre clarifies man in recent social media photo

Singer Moira Dela Torre has set the record straight on her recent photo hugging a man posted on her social media account.

“So far my favorite snow day,” the post read while Moira and the ‘mystery man’ look at the stunning view of snow mountains.

Some claimed that the guy is the singer’s new boyfriend.

“Kumalma po kayo. manager ko po yan. pareho po kami ng type,” the singer wrote in her comment section.

Moira and her former husband Jason Marvin have separated after the latter revealed that he was unfaithful with Moira.

Fans of the singer noticed the change in Moira’s image which they say is much better.

“I think when the year started, I was getting this weird feeling that I was about to enter into a new season and I didn’t know what it was. It’s been a long time coming and I think my heart was prepared for it,” Moira said in an interview on TV Patrol last November 2022.

Moira said that after her breakup with Jason she felt that she was released from prison and had the opportunity to become more creative.

“I think I just healed. There was a long time when I wasn’t confident in how I looked and how I felt. Ngayon ko lang siguro naramdaman na I don’t look so bad after all,” she said.

Moira said that she is not actively looking for love but is not closing any doors for the possibility.

“No. I know it will come,” she said.