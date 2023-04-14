Heart Evangelista gives financial tips

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista shared some financial tips saying that she follows a process before spending anything even in luxury items.

“Even if it’s just shirts, or shoes, or bags, I wouldn’t just buy it because it’s [on] trend, I wouldn’t just buy it because it’s pretty or it’s cute. I think about, if I need money will I be able to sell it at double the price?” Evangelista said during the launch of RLC Residences’ Mantawi Residences project in Cebu, held at Mott 32 at the Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

“I always think if it’s gonna become more expensive, if the value will increase. So it’s the same thing with buying property. It’s not just for your use or for the use of your future kids. Will it generate income when you need it, or can you rent it out?,” the actress said in an Inquirer report.

Evangelista also offered some financial tips to those who may have been struggling with building their wealth.

“It starts with what you want to do in your life. How are you going to earn this much money if you don’t know what to do in life? It’ll all come at the right time, and you’ll eventually learn with wisdom and experience,” she said.

Evangelista said that she also made bad financial decisions in the past.

“You deserve to have knowledge, and educate yourself. It’s never impossible to have big dreams. Everything is possible right now, you just have to ask, and you’ll know the steps. That’s the first dream, ‘I want a place of my own.’ But how? There are many ways to be able to afford something with value,” Evangelista added.

Evangelista said that luxury is also about being smart.

“Luxury isn’t just all about, it has to be expensive. It’s about ‘future.’ Let’s go first to clothing. I wouldn’t buy it if I wouldn’t be able to wear it a thousand times, or if I’m still 60 can I still wear it?,” she said.