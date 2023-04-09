EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Staff Report6 hours ago

According to a source close to the couple, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have ended their six-year relationship, as confirmed to People.

The news of their split coincides with Swift’s nationwide Eras tour, where the actor has not been spotted.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the breakup of the famously private couple who have deflected engagement rumors in the past.

In a previous interview with WSJ. Magazine, Alwyn humorously expressed that he’d be wealthy if he had a pound for every time he was told he was engaged.

He also stated that he wouldn’t confirm or deny if he was set to walk down the aisle with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

The pair began dating in 2016, and a source previously told People that Swift was happy in their relationship, describing Alwyn as her rock.

The source also added that their relationship was mature and wonderful.

