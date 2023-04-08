KC Concepcion turns 38, Sharon Cuneta shares wish to her daughter

KC Concepcion has recently marked her 38th birthday and received a number of greetings from her friends and her mother, megastar, Sharon Cuneta.

KC shared snippets of her birthday celebration with photos of her showing the actress blowing her cake.

“Enchanting to meet you, 38,” KC wrote in her caption.

Cuneta on the other hand posted a separate birthday greeting to her eldest daughter.

“I’d have tried to change the world I brought you to / And there isn’t very much that I can do / But I would if I could,” Cuneta said.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful eldest, my first-born forever, Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion. May you always turn to God and receive all of your heart’s desires. I love you. Your Mama,” Cuneta added.

In February, Cuneta has opened up her relationship with KC Concepcion and denied that she does not want her to be successful in life.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, Cuneta shared why her relationship with KC has been on and off.

“Namimi-miss ko ‘yung dating relationship namin noong bata pa siya. Lumaki siya na never ko siyang sinasaktan physically,” Cuneta said.

“If ever adult na siya na siguro, a couple of times na hindi mo na kaya pero slight na hindi ako mapalong ina, so, I have three living witnesses pa, my three other children who can attest to that. E, may nakarating sa akin na, ‘ano! When did it happened?,” she added.

Cuneta also shared some of the rumors that may have damaged her ties with KC.

“Or something na physical or kung anu-ano kasi ang dami nga lumalabas na hindi kami magkasundo. Nilinaw ko na ‘yung isyu through you na mayroong pinakamasakit na nakarating sa akin na ayaw kong sumikat ‘yung anak ko,” she said.

“Sakit na sakit ako ro’n! Kasi sinong matinong magulang lalo na kung artist aka ang gugustuhin mong anak pa ng ibang tao ‘yung sumikat kaysa sa sarili mong anak?,” she added.

Cuneta firmly denied that she wished for her daughter’s failure in terms of her career.

“Kung may papalit sa ‘yo o susunod sa ‘yo, siyempre gusto mo ‘yung sa’yo di ba? Lahat na kasi ng rason pumapasok sa isip ko na ano kaya ang dahilan kung bakit malayo siya sa akin,” Cuneta said.