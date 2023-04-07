EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Willie Revillame ends contract with Manny Villar’s AMBS

Courtesy of: Wowowin

Television host Willie Revillame has decided to terminate his exclusive contract with Manny Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) television network.

A source told Pep.ph that Revillame did not resign but requested to be released from his exclusive contract for his variety show ‘Wowowin’.

Revillame wrote a letter to Villar requesting to be released from his contract last week. Revillame wrote in the letter that he does not want to be a burden to the network.

Revillame said that he does not want to feel getting paid while he is not doing anything. The network is fixing its reach and signal that they need to pause the production of their shows.

The TV host said that leaving All TV is not an easy decision since he is close with the Villar family.

He said that he is willing to lend a helping hand should the Villar family needs him in the future.

It’s still unclear on whether Revillame will continue his program online.

 

