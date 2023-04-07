EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Singaporean family grants helper’s lifetime dream to watch BTS member SUGA’s concert

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Courtesy: Kimberlee Ang/TikTok

A family from Singapore made their helper’s dream come true by buying her a ticket for the concert of BTS member SUGA. A TikTok video was posted on Monday by Kimberlee Ang, one of the family members.

@kimberlee.ang This must be the most intense ticket purchasing for me. I dunno how quick #army can be! @pjm 🐣 Nur, hope you like your gift from us. Thank you for being with us for 7 years. Party hard on 18th June 2023 at the #sugaconcert #sugaconcerttourasia2023 #sugaagustdtour #armybts ♬ original sound – Kimberlee🌿

In the video, Ang shared that she waited a long online queue just to buy the ticket.

“Never in my life have I gotten such anxiety buying concert ticket! I was literally shaking and sweating! I was waiting by 10.57am and by 11am, I was number 5600 plus in the line! I was bounced out 3 times before securing a ticket. I’m glad her dream comes true,” Ang said.

After securing the ticket, she went on and surprised her. Nur, the helper, was seen in the video immediately burst into tears of joy and became overwhelmed with the exciting news she just received.

“Nur, hope you like your gift from us. Thank you for being with us for seven years. Party hard on the 18th June 2023 at the SUGA concert!” Ang said in her TikTok caption.

SUGA will be performing in Singapore in June, with concert tickets priced from SGD168 (AED460) to SGD348 (AED960).

Nur is lucky enough to have such generous employers who values her loyalty and makes her feel loved by giving her a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

