Singaporean family grants helper’s lifetime dream to watch BTS member SUGA’s concert

A family from Singapore made their helper’s dream come true by buying her a ticket for the concert of BTS member SUGA. A TikTok video was posted on Monday by Kimberlee Ang, one of the family members.

In the video, Ang shared that she waited a long online queue just to buy the ticket.

“Never in my life have I gotten such anxiety buying concert ticket! I was literally shaking and sweating! I was waiting by 10.57am and by 11am, I was number 5600 plus in the line! I was bounced out 3 times before securing a ticket. I’m glad her dream comes true,” Ang said.

After securing the ticket, she went on and surprised her. Nur, the helper, was seen in the video immediately burst into tears of joy and became overwhelmed with the exciting news she just received.

“Nur, hope you like your gift from us. Thank you for being with us for seven years. Party hard on the 18th June 2023 at the SUGA concert!” Ang said in her TikTok caption.

SUGA will be performing in Singapore in June, with concert tickets priced from SGD168 (AED460) to SGD348 (AED960).

Nur is lucky enough to have such generous employers who values her loyalty and makes her feel loved by giving her a once-in-a-lifetime gift.