‘My one and only queen’ John Estrada tells wife Priscilla Meirelles over marital issue

Actor John Estrada assured his wife and beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles that she would be the only love of his life.

The post came after Meirelles shared on social media the status of their marriage including the possible involvement of another woman.

“The love of my life, my wife, my one and only Queen,” Estrada wrote on his social media post showing a photo of him and Meirelles.

 

Meirelles previously shared quotes about women struggles in her social media posts.

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them,” Meirelles wrote on her social media account.

“Wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it. Right is right even if no one is doing it,” she added.

Meirelles told Pep.ph that her marriage with Estrada is on the rocks and their relationship jas been rought for quite some time.

